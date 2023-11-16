Bengals at Ravens: How to watch and pregame thread

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens both enter Thursday Night Football licking their wounds off some very disappointing losses.

The Bengals spent most of Sunday’s game getting outplayed by a young Houston Texans team hungry to earn a spot in the playoffs. They still ended up with an opportunity to win the game several times, but too many miscues caught up to them. The Ravens led almost the entire game against the Cleveland Browns, except for the final seconds when the Browns finished their comeback.

Now, this game has become even bigger. Cincinnati’s schedule doesn’t get any easier, and they have four games to go against AFC North opponents. If they have any hopes of winning the division, they don’t have much (if any) room for error. Baltimore may no longer be at the top of the division by themselves, but this is the Bengals' last shot at handing them a loss that could prove pivotal come the end of the year.

Here is how to watch.

Date/Time: Nov. 16th, 2023 at 8:15 pm ET

Nov. 16th, 2023 at 8:15 pm ET Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH Regular Season Series Leader: Baltimore leads the series 29-26 and has won two of the last three

Baltimore leads the series 29-26 and has won two of the last three TV Channel: The game will be streamed live on Prime Video. In Cincinnati, it also will air live on WCPO-TV (ABC Ch. 9).

The game will be streamed live on Prime Video. In Cincinnati, it also will air live on WCPO-TV (ABC Ch. 9). Broadcasters: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) Online Stream : You can stream the game online using Amazon Prime Video. You can also watch the game on mobile devices using NFL+ (mobile only) if you’re in the Bengals’ region.

: You can stream the game online using Amazon Prime Video. You can also watch the game on mobile devices using NFL+ (mobile only) if you’re in the Bengals’ region. Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530), and WEBN-FM (102.7).

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530), and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.

Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham. National Broadcast: Westwood One Radio. Broadcasters are Tom McCarthy (play-by-play) and Jason McCourty (analyst).

Westwood One Radio. Broadcasters are Tom McCarthy (play-by-play) and Jason McCourty (analyst). SB Nation Ravens ’ site: Baltimore Beatdown

Rosters : CIN | BAL

: | Stats to Know : CIN | BAL

: | Weather: Mostly clear in the low-50s with a four percent chance of precipitation, per NFL weather .

Mostly clear in the low-50s with a four percent chance of precipitation, per . Odds: The Bengals are currently 3.5-point underdogs via DraftKings Sportsbook.

This will also be today’s pregame thread, so come join the discussion!