Three and Out Podcast: Texans loss reaction, Ravens preview

This week on the Three and Out podcast, Kevin and I first discussed the Cincinnati Bengals Week 10 loss to the Houston Texans in front of their home crowd. The loss puts them at 5-4 on the season and 1-4 in the AFC. Not only did it hurt the Bengals' chances to win the division, but it also hurt their chances of getting into the playoffs at all.

We broke down what went wrong, especially on defense, that led to the Bengals dropping their first game after winning four in a row.

We then shifted gears and discussed the Bengals unfortunately timed Thursday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals truly have their backs against the wall. A win could propel them into a run through the second half of the season, just like it did in 2021 and 2022, but a loss could just about end their playoff chances.

Check it out below, and remember to check out and subscribe to the Orange and Black Insider, where there's great Bengals content daily.

