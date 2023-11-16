Bengals activate Charlie Jones and elevate Shedrick Jackson

The Cincinnati Bengals have returned wide receiver Charlie Jones to the active roster from the injured reserve list, the team announced on Thursday.

In addition, the team elevated wide receiver Shedrick Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster for their Week 11 game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones had been on IR since September 29th with a thumb injury. He was designated for return from IR and cleared to practice on November 8th. His return is a big addition for a Bengals wide receiver group that is currently without Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Andrei Iosivas (knee). It’s unclear when either player will return, so getting Jones back will hopefully help offset those losses against a tough Baltimore defense.

Jackson is classified as a standard elevation. As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for the game, he automatically reverts to the practice squad on Friday.