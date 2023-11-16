Bengals vs. Ravens Inactives: Marlon Humphrey out

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are moments away from kicking off a very important divisional game for both teams as the AFC North remains up for grabs. This game could be the difference between the Bengals competing for the division or a Wild Card spot by the end of the season.

Both teams will be without some key players. Here are the inactives for tonight’s game.

Bengals

Tee Higgins WR

Sam Hubbard DE

Andrei Iosivas WR

Trey Hill OL

Jackson Carman OL

Devin Harper LB

The most surprising news here is that pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is actually active tonight. He had a hyperextended knee at the end of Sunday’s game, and he somehow had a couple of practices under him and is going tonight on a short week. Really adds to the legend that the veteran pass rusher has made for himself in Cincinnati.

The absence of Higgins and Iosivas hurts after last week. The receiving core was an issue against the Texans. The Bengals do get a slight boost there as rookie wide receiver Charlie Jones was activated for tonight’s game after a stint on injured reserve. Hopefully, he can help the offense get going a little more consistently.

Ravens

Ronnie Stanley OT

Marlon Humphrey CB

Trenton Simpson LB

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu OG

Broderick Washington DE

Josh Johnson (third QB)

The two biggest missing players are Stanley and Humphrey, the latter of whom was listed as doubtful to play. The missing left tackle also missed the other game earlier this season, and the Bengals did not take advantage as much as you would have thought.

Humphrey also missed that week’s game. Cincinnati’s offense struggled most of the game that week as well, but that was when Joe Burrow was still dealing with his calf injury. That may help the wide receivers not named Ja’Marr Chase in this game, though.

Also, a reminder that the third quarterback technically can play in the game if the first two active quarterbacks are knocked out of the game. Johnson is essentially an emergency quarterback. He can not come into the game under any other circumstance.