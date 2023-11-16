Twitter reactions to injury-plagued Bengals vs. Ravens game

Well, that was a mess.

The Bengals lost to the Baltimore Ravens in what was a very important game not only for the AFC North title but for the team’s overall chance to get into the playoffs.

This is as MUST WIN as MUST WIN can be, YES it’s an over used term but this game is right next to MUST WIN in the dictionary tonight — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) November 17, 2023

this is awesome! Good parents… family from WV. pic.twitter.com/kEMSEb4gsb — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) November 17, 2023

The Bengals won the toss and deferred, giving the Ravens the ball to start the game. The Ravens drove down the field and scored a touchdown on their first possession.

Big plays continue to plague the Bengals defense. The Ravens speed on offense is showing early in this game — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 17, 2023

The Bengals got the ball back and drove down the field as well, but they fell short and had to settle for three. They were on the board, but the offense was struggling to communicate.

This place is loud. #Bengals tried to do one quick bit of communication on third down and it had no chance.



They burn a timeout. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 17, 2023

#Bengals at least get three on the board with a 50-yard field goal from McPherson.



Bengals offense got help from a facemask penalty against the Ravens.



This seems to be the kind of game where you can’t settle for many field goals. — Jason Garrison (@JasonRG83) November 17, 2023

Then the Bengals defense turned it on, especially Trey Hendrickson, who was miraculously playing after what looked like a serious injury suffered just a few days ago.

Trey Hendrickson wrecked that drive for the Ravens. A 4-yard tackle for loss and now a sack on 3rd-and-9. Big stop for the Bengals after giving up a touchdown on the opening drive. — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 17, 2023

Unfortunately, the Ravens defense stepped up too.

And that's 40 straight games allowing at least 1 sack -- two shy of the franchise record — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 17, 2023

Thoughts after 1:

- Trey Hendrickson isn't a human being.

- I think we've just witnessed Jordan Battle officially replace Nick Scott.

- Defense has locked things down fairly well after letting the Ravens drive down the field and score to open the game.

- The offense is… — Jason Garrison (@JasonRG83) November 17, 2023

CTB showed his stuff early in the second quarter.

Cam Taylor-Britt went airborne to break up the home run ball

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/lEJxUXD1NY pic.twitter.com/pA5luOR0GO — NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2023

And Tanner Hudson started to get involved.

I need a Huddy Tuddy



Not sure if that was a thing yet, but if it’s not im starting it — Tyler Meinerding (@TylerMeinerding) November 17, 2023

And then, tragedy struck. Burrow threw a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon and landed on it awkwardly when he was hit after his release. He was clearly in pain and soon he was heading back to the locker room, where he would be declared out with a wrist injury.

Burrow in pain after releasing that ball

Joe Burrow tried to throw on the sidelines, but he couldn’t. He went to the locker room after the second attempt. pic.twitter.com/KiA6ZdWiwJ — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 17, 2023

Jake Browning stepped in.

The first meaningful snaps of Jake Browning's career will be in a 2-minute drive at the end of the half, down 4 in a hostile environment on a national stage. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 17, 2023

Jake Browning to Trent Irwin wasn’t on my agenda today. — Cody Crabtree |o| (@crabtree_cody) November 17, 2023

And then it was halftime.

HALF: Ravens 21, #Bengals 10



Two questionable DPI calls make the drive go and considering the Burrow situation, this is quickly going to the dark place for Bengals fans. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 17, 2023

The Bengals were up 10-7 at one point, and it looked like the offense had found some answers against the Ravens defense. They had the edge in a game with massive AFC North stakes.



Now, Burrow is in the locker room, and the Bengals are down 21-10. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 17, 2023

And the hits just keep coming!

CTB left the field with an injured leg, and was eventually ruled out as well.

The Bengals got the ball first in the second half and decided to come out swinging with Browning under center. They had nothing to lose and played aggressive. They had to settle for a field goal, though.

Jake Browning is playing in aggressive mode. This is the style he looked his best at during training camp and the preseason. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 17, 2023

26-yard FG is GOOD by McPherson ... 10plays, 67 yards in 5:04. Bengals trail 21-13 with 9:56 left. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 17, 2023

The news was made official.

Taylor-Britt has been declared out. https://t.co/vqLe63I7Mn — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 17, 2023

And maybe some fingers were pointed?

All week, it seemed pretty clear by the #Bengals tone in the locker room. They players are not fans of TNF. @WCPO — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) November 17, 2023

And tempers were lost (justifiably.... the refs were bad, and I’m not usually a “the refs were bad” guy).

WOW: #Bengals HC Zac Taylor is PISSED off with the #NFL refs.



On the field up in their faces, cursing, screaming

pic.twitter.com/4xYmHWUVdc — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 17, 2023

The Ravens started to grind the clock, looking to break the Bengals’ back, but the defense played tough, despite being down several key players, including CTB and Sam Hubbard.

The Ravens entered clock killing mode on that drive and held onto the ball for nearly six minutes.



The Ravens are one of the toughest teams in football to come back against, and they're averaging 4.6 yards per carry. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 17, 2023

The Bengals punted, and then the Ravens went on another long drive in the third, ending with another field goal.

47-yard field goal is GOOD for Tucker. 27-13 with :26 left in the third. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 17, 2023

The only interesting thing that happened in the third was the field had to be cleared twice because someone was flying a drone in the stadium.

A drone in the stadium? Twice?



With the Bengals on offense?



Baltimore’s defensive coordinator with ties to Michigan? pic.twitter.com/2kBNN1qjmq — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) November 17, 2023

On to the 4th!

The wheels officially fell of the Bengals offense, as they were forced to punt in back-to-back drives, and the Ravens were just worried mostly about getting as much time off the clock as possible.

The receivers are like 0-5 in contested situations tonight. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 17, 2023

One of those dark, dark nights.

Battle is a bright spot today man — Der German Tiger (@DerGermanTiger) November 17, 2023

Another explosive, ths one is a 51-yarder, allowed by the Bengals defense — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 17, 2023

The Bengals offense punted again, and the Ravens really drove in the coffin nails by scoring again a few minutes later.

Season-high 33, soon to be 34 points allowed by the #Bengals — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 17, 2023

Ravens 34, Bengals 13



That's now seven plays of 50-plus yards on the night for the Ravens. The #Bengals troubling defensive trend continues.



And you can call it a night here. Down to the locker room where there will be some important questions and answers awaiting. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 17, 2023

Browning put together a nice drive to respond, driving down the field, picking up multiple first downs with his legs, and he finished it off with a short touchdown pass to Chase.

Chase scores, drops the ball and doesn’t even care, he knows what matters — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) November 17, 2023

And then it was over.

Welp. Bengals drop to 5-5 after Joe Burrow exits the game with a wrist injury.



Keeping our fingers crossed and our breath held. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 17, 2023

It's not how you fall down, it's how you get up that defines you. — Andrew Hall (@AndrewHallFF) November 17, 2023

“We’ll see. I think I’m alright.” - Joe Burrow to Patrick Queen?



Any professional lip readers out there? Was I close? pic.twitter.com/mdf7F6bhdm — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 17, 2023

Try to enjoy your weekend, Bengals fans....

Who Dey!