Joe Burrow leaves with injury vs. Ravens

Joe Burrow appeared to suffer some type of hand/wrist injury in the second quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 11 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

After throwing a touchdown to Joe Mixon, which put the Bengals up 10-7, he was seen favoring his right hand and in obvious pain.

After going into the blue medical tent for several minutes, Burrow came out and started throwing but couldn’t properly grip the ball, so he was sent to the locker room for further testing.

With Burrow out, Jake Browning is now the Bengals’ quarterback.

The Bengals have since announced it is a right wrist injury, and Burrow is questionable to return. He ended up missing the remainder of the first half.

Burrow was not previously on the injury report with a wrist injury, but it appears something was bothering said wrist prior to tonight’s game.

At halftime, Zac Taylor said Burrow will likely miss the rest of this game. Burrow is currently on the sideline without a helmet and has since been declared out. So now it’s a matter of how long he could potentially be out after this week.

We will update this story as more details come out.

Burrow in pain after releasing that ball pic.twitter.com/qsqsMkoUGv — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 17, 2023

No good for Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/gmSUQuDVs1 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 17, 2023

