The Bengals appear to have hid Joe Burrow having a wrist injury

In the NFL, teams are required to disclose injuries regarding players.

It would appear the Cincinnati Bengals did not disclose what appeared to be an issue with Joe Burrow’s wrist prior to their Week 11 game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

In pregame footage of Burrow exiting the team bus, you can see Burrow has some kind of wrist brace on his right throwing hand.

Lots of talk about a deleted #Bengals post, which showed Joe Burrow wearing some type of brace or sleeve on his right wrist.



Here's video of Burrow getting off the team bus in Baltimore.



Not a perfectly clear shot, but you can definitely see it on his hand.

Burrow was on the injury report earlier this season with a calf injury, but he has yet to appear on it with a wrist injury, so they’ll probably be getting a call from the league this week about that.

Because as fate would have it, Burrow was forced from Thursday’s game with a right wrist injury. It happened after a seemingly innocent throw to Joe Mixon for a touchdown, but as you can see, Burrow was in obvious pain as the ball left his hand and couldn’t even grip the ball properly on the sideline.

Burrow in pain after releasing that ball

For what it’s worth, Pro Football Doc believes this could be an ulnar nerve issue in Burrow’s wrist, which would likely cost him the remainder of the game.

Joe Burrow is in the locker room with a wrist injury. @ProFootballDoc shares what he sees on video.



Here➡️https://t.co/4LtYzxqDCx pic.twitter.com/2Yw8L1Qwn0 — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) November 17, 2023

