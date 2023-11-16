 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Bengals appear to have hid Joe Burrow having a wrist injury

Burrow was spotted wearing a wrist brace, then injured said wrist vs. the Ravens.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

In the NFL, teams are required to disclose injuries regarding players.

It would appear the Cincinnati Bengals did not disclose what appeared to be an issue with Joe Burrow’s wrist prior to their Week 11 game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

In pregame footage of Burrow exiting the team bus, you can see Burrow has some kind of wrist brace on his right throwing hand.

Burrow was on the injury report earlier this season with a calf injury, but he has yet to appear on it with a wrist injury, so they’ll probably be getting a call from the league this week about that.

Because as fate would have it, Burrow was forced from Thursday’s game with a right wrist injury. It happened after a seemingly innocent throw to Joe Mixon for a touchdown, but as you can see, Burrow was in obvious pain as the ball left his hand and couldn’t even grip the ball properly on the sideline.

For what it’s worth, Pro Football Doc believes this could be an ulnar nerve issue in Burrow’s wrist, which would likely cost him the remainder of the game.

