B.J. Hill goes down with injury prior to halftime vs. Ravens

Update: Hill is back in, so he’s fine.

Neither the Cincinnati Bengals nor Baltimore Ravens are having good injury luck.

Add B.J. Hill to the list. Cincinnati’s defensive tackle is just about the only interior pass rusher the team has that has any effectiveness.

He left the field after going down without contact at the beginning of a second-quarter play. That is usually never a good sign as it usually is a soft tissue or tear of something.

The good news was he was able to get back on the sideline with his helmet, but he did not re-enter the game.

We have seen tight end Mark Andrews, quarterback Lamar Jackson, and quarterback Joe Burrow all leave the game, at least temporarily, with injuries. It appears Burrow won’t be coming back.

It has just been a very bad day for injury luck. A bad day for anyone who supports Thursday Night Football as a quick turnaround game.

We will update this post as more details come out.