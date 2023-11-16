Bengals lose Cam Taylor-Britt vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals are without quarterback Joe Burrow for the rest of the game, and you can now add the team’s top cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt to that list as well.

Taylor-Britt has been declared out with a quad injury. He appeared to suffer the injury after the Ravens scored the touchdown before halftime when he narrowly missed knocking a pass away. He was limping after the play, and it appears that he won’t be able to return.

Taylor-Britt has had four interceptions in the prior five games. He has been an important tackler as well throughout the season. We will see plenty of rookie corner DJ Turner and veteran Chidobe Awuzie on the outside the rest of the game. Mike Hilton will likely play his usual slot role.

The injuries are just piling up at the biggest moment of the season, and you have to hope that the mini-bye week coming up after playing a Thursday Night Football game will allow this team to get some sort of healthy before their next game.