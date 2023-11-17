Mark Andrews likely suffered a season-ending injury vs. Bengals

Mark Andrews went down in the first half of the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Thursday Night Football battle, and everyone in the stadium and even on television knew things were not good for the star tight end.

You could see him not even touching his ankle, just grasping his hands in pain. That pain has turned out to be a season-ending ankle injury for the Ravens' star tight end. Andrews ended the game with two receptions for 23 yards.

After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said it looks like a season-ending injury for Andrews.

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh said TE Mark Andrews has a likely season-ending ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

Andrews hasn’t had as dominate of a year as expected, but the 6-foot-5 tight end is still one of the Ravens' most dynamic offensive weapons and one of the game’s best at his position.

He came into the game with nine games under his belt and 521 yards to show for it. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro as well, just further showing his importance to the organization.

With the Ravens now 8-3 and the clear top threat in the AFC North, and one of the top threats in the AFC in general, losing Andrews couldn’t have come at a worse time.

What a brutal week for the North, as the Bengals obviously lost Joe Burrow tonight to a wrist injury for who knows how long. And the Cleveland Browns lost Deshaun Watson for the season due to a shoulder injury.

Just a tough week all around for the North.