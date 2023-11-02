Bengals move to 10th-best Super Bowl odds, Joe Burrow tied for fifth in MVP odds

If you wanted to bet on the Cincinnati Bengals, the value is fading, and it may be fading quickly in the near future.

After the Bengals were brutally beaten by the Tennessee Titans to push their record to 1-3 in Week 4, their odds to win the Super Bowl moved to +3000, suggesting a $100 bet would net $3,000 for a total payout of $3,100.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals’ Super Bowl odds now sit at +1800, which is the 10th-best in the league. The Baltimore Ravens, who are the current betting favorite to win the AFC North, sit at +1400 to win the Super Bowl.

The Bengals made a statement with their win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, but they can soar up the odds table even further with a home win over the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills in Week 9.

Cincinnati’s odds to make the playoffs, which are at -150 and far better than following that Week 4 loss, suggest a 60% chance they make it past the regular season.

Another potential wager one can make is on Joe Burrow, who was electric in the team’s Week 8 victory, to win MVP. Burrow threw 32 times and completed 28 of them, ending the game with 283 yards and three touchdowns. It was the star quarterback’s best game of the season.

Burrow sits tied for 5th in the MVP race with Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence. Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa is +300 and the league-leading contender for MVP. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts are tied for second at +400.