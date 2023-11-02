Bengals News (11/2): Joe Burrow on Tanner Hudson getting signed to roster

Quick Hits: If This Is November, It Must Be Joe Burrow And Bengals; Clay Johnston Returns With Flannel Magic; Orlando Brown Jr. On Zac Taylor's Empathy

The Bengals are 5-1 in the last two Novembers. Starting from their first November game in 2021, not counting the day they sat all the starters in Cleveland and counting six postseason games, they are 18-4 in November, December, and January.

Joe Burrow Named Offensive Player of the Week for Week 8 Against 49ers

Burrow during the first half completed 19 consecutive passing attempts, marking the most consecutive completions in a game by any NFL passer this season, the most in Burrow's career and the second most in team history.

Bengals Roster Moves: Tight End Signed to Active Roster, LB Signed to Practice Squad

Hudson, a fourth-year player out of Southern Arkansas University, was signed to the Bengals' practice squad in December of 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Excited to Have Tight End Tanner Hudson on Active Roster

"He brings an element that is exciting," Burrow said on Wednesday. "He's tough, hard working, really good in the pass game, really good pass catcher, good after the catch. He's gonna bring an element that we're excited about."

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has a new way to win

“We've been an offense that's been willing to evolve after certain games or stretches where maybe we're not as effective as we wanted to be,” Taylor said in September. “When we need to make some changes to be more productive, that's not something we ever shy away from.”

Cincinnati Bengals Injury and Practice Report: 2 Defensive Linemen Missing Wednesday

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou also wasn’t practicing. Tupou has been on the injury report with a toe the last couple of weeks, but he didn’t have an injury designation on Friday’s final report and played 21 snaps (36%) at San Francisco.

Look: Cincinnati Bengals-San Francisco 49ers Draws Massive TV Audience on CBS During Cincinnati's Win

The game was the most watched Week 8-afternoon game on CBS since the channel got the sport back on its airwaves in 1998. A total of 26.056 million people tuned in.

NFL win-total projections, AFC: Chiefs secure No. 1 seed; Bengals, Browns join Ravens in playoffs

In Weeks 1-4, Joe Burrow ranked 31st in the NFL in expected completion percentage, and Cincinnati went 1-4. In Weeks 5-8, he ranked second, and Cincinnati went 3-0. It seems he might finally be at 100 percent after being slowed by an early-season calf injury.

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 9: Agree or disagree with three QB decisions?

New Las Vegas interim head coach Antonio Pierce: 'I was born a Raider'

"I've been fortunate. I played at a high-level," the new Raiders interim head coach told reporters on Wednesday.

OVERREACTION VS. REALITY: 49ers in big trouble? Jaguars AFC's best team? A.J. Brown for MVP?

YBurrow completed 87.5 percent of his passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-17 dismantling of the 49ers. Just as crucially, he was moving around like vintage Burrow, deftly navigating the pocket and even scampering for 43 yards on six carries.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles working toward Montez Sweat extension: 'I'm hoping it won't take too long'

Poles made it known Wednesday that he's already working on locking up the newly acquired Montez Sweat for the long run.