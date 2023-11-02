Three and Out Podcast: Breaking down the win vs. 49ers and previewing the Bills

Kevin and I were back this week to break down the most recent Cincinnati Bengals win over the San Francisco 49ers. We discussed Joe Burrow’s dominant performance, as well as detailed the offense's big day, and we closed with the defense’s dominant performance that led to multiple turnovers.

Then we moved on to the upcoming Sunday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills (5-3) travel to face the Bengals (4-3), as both teams are trying to keep their division-winning streak alive. The Bengals are trying to be the first AFC North team to win the division three times in a row, and the Bills are trying to win the AFC East for the fourth consecutive time.

Kevin and I discussed what we could see from the Bills under the lights in Paycor Stadium on Sunday night, and we also made game predictions.