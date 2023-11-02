The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Sunday Night Stars and Stripes

The slew of big games for the Cincinnati Bengals is underway on the back-half of their schedule ensues. It was the vaunted 49ers last week, followed by the Bills this Sunday night and the Ravens in couple of weeks.

We focus on the task at hand this week, as Buffalo comes in heated from their home playoff loss against Cincinnati. They return to the site of a very scary situation that occurred 10 months ago, so emotions will be high, as will the profile slate of the multitude of stars being showcased on Sunday Night Football.

Join John Sheeran and Anthony Cosenza on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET as they preview the big clash, its keys and more!