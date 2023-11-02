 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Sunday Night Stars and Stripes

It’s a doozy of a matchup on Sunday Night Football with the Bills looking to atone for a big-time postseason loss from last year. Emotions will be running high and some of the league’s biggest stars will be out in primetime.

By Anthony Cosenza
/ new

The slew of big games for the Cincinnati Bengals is underway on the back-half of their schedule ensues. It was the vaunted 49ers last week, followed by the Bills this Sunday night and the Ravens in couple of weeks.

We focus on the task at hand this week, as Buffalo comes in heated from their home playoff loss against Cincinnati. They return to the site of a very scary situation that occurred 10 months ago, so emotions will be high, as will the profile slate of the multitude of stars being showcased on Sunday Night Football.

Join John Sheeran and Anthony Cosenza on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET as they preview the big clash, its keys and more!

