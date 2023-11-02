Bengals vs. Bills Injury Report: Josh Allen and Trey Hendrickson practice

Practice No. 2 is in the books for the Bengals and Bills ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup.

It was mostly good news for both sides Thursday, as defensive end Trey Hendrickson (foot, limited) returned for Cincinnati, while quarterback Josh Allen (shoulder, full) did as well for Buffalo, so those two look good to go Sunday.

Joe Mixon (chest) went full after going limited Wednesday, so he looks ready to play Sunday.

Orlando Brown Jr. (groin) went limited again as he nurses a groin injury that’s lingered since Week 4.

Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) went limited again as well.

Josh Tupou (shoulder) and Tycen Anderson (knee) remained out.

Backup Bills linebackers AJ Klein (back) and Baylon Spector (hamstring) got DNPs Thursday.

Damar Hamlin (illness) returned for a full session after sitting out Wednesday.

