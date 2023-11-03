Joe Burrow continues to receive national praise

Since coming into the league in 2020, Joe Burrow has overcome a ton of adversity with different injuries each year. But, in each of those years, he has come back bigger and stronger and has improved his game exponentially.

There have only been a handful of media personalities who have praised Burrow no matter what every year, and one of them can be found on Good Morning Football.

NFL Senior Writer Peter Schrager has been on Burrow’s side from the beginning, and he was back at it again after last week’s game against the 49ers.

The @Bengals are BACK, and @PSchrags says Joe Burrow looks just right. Here's his best--with an added bonus INT from Germaine Pratt-- in this week's edition of "Cool Plays Bro" pic.twitter.com/pDclZiYCpQ — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 1, 2023

Former GMFB host, now host of her own show, Kay Adams, is another one who has not only been a Burrow fan but a Bengals fan since the beginning. She has come to training camp, interviewed several players and coaches, and she has even been Ruler of the Jungle once.

So excited for the Bengals!



Let’s gooooo coach Louuuu pic.twitter.com/3f1lR8SEo5 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) October 30, 2023

Former quarterback and now ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky does a great job breaking down Burrow’s plays and showing why he is so fluent in what he does and how he can break down a defense within the first few seconds of approaching the ball. It’s safe to say he’s a fan.

.@danorlovsky7 says a healthy Joe Burrow is "bad news for the AFC." pic.twitter.com/rzTsY6C15E — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 30, 2023

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger did a great breakdown of Burrow’s performance in San Fran that you can watch here.

Pat McAfee, former NFL punter and now ESPN juggernaut with the Pat McAfee Show, seems to be talking about Burrow every week.

"Joe Burrow was able to manage that injury in those early games..



When he stiff armed Bosa and got out of that sack it showed everybody that he was feeling really good" ~ Lou Anarumo #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YqJ7P1WoQ1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 31, 2023

Nowadays, it doesn’t matter what kind of crazy play Burrow makes, whether it’s avoiding multiple sacks and scrambling out of the pocket, extending the play, and finding one of his receivers downfield, or if it’s stepping up in the pocket and taking it himself for a positive gain, he’s a headline the next day on any sports talk show.

Some analysts and personalities are still stuck on Mahomes and Kelce, Micah Parsons, TJ Watt, or AJ Brown. Still, these media staples have always praised Burrow and have actually explained how good Burrow is, from how he breaks down defenses to how incredible his judgment and athleticism are.

Burrow will be the first one to shrug off praise for his performances and instead praise his teammates, whether it’s his receivers, offensive line, or the defense.