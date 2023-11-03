Tyler Boyd is keeping the receipts ahead of Bengals-Bills matchup Sunday

If there’s one player who has embodied what it means to be a Bengal, it is Tyler Boyd.

One of the few still on the roster from when the team won two games during the 2019 season, Boyd knows where this team has come from. He also knows where they have been and where they are going.

That said, Boyd has made it clear that he remembers the comments made after the Bengals went to Buffalo, where weather can be a huge factor, in the playoffs and beat the Bills.

He doesn’t just remember that they won, but he also remembers the excuses that were made following the game. Boyd seems to be embracing those memories as the Bengals prepare for the Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.

Tyler Boyd: “When we won the playoff game a couple of their players said if it wasn’t snowing they would’ve won. We here now.” — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 2, 2023

Boyd, who has been a fan-favorite receiver for the last several seasons, has had a relatively down season. He has gone for over 40 yards in a game just once, in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

He has been involved, though, catching at least four passes in five of seven games for Cincinnati, and he has scored in two straight games as well. Boyd is still among the league’s top slot receivers and plays his role very well.

With Ja’Marr Chase continuing to ascend into one of the greatest receivers the game has seen and Tee Higgins a legitimate No. 1 option on most teams, Boyd should have the opportunity to step up as teams look to limit those weapons.

That said, Boyd may have some extra encouragement to perform well on Sunday. Boyd kept the receipts, and hopefully, the Bengals, as a team, do too.