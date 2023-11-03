Bengals News (11/3): Tyler Boyd’s bond with Damar Hamlin

Game Within The Game: Quick Decision, Quicker Throw Defines Joe Burrow's Rise

The throw didn't make his three most improbable completions of the game. It didn't make the Bengals-49ers highlights. He got more raves for briefly donning an alien mask as he boarded the charter that knew the way to San Jose.

That was made clear when their first move after the deadline was using the third and final elevation to the active 53-man roster from the practice squad Wednesday for veteran tight end Tanner Hudson in the run-up to Sunday night's game (8:20-Cinciunnati's Channel 5) at Paycor Stadium against the Bills.

Scoreboard sensation 'Third Down Guy' has become key part of Bengals' home field advantage

"It became a big thing," Walters said. "Now it's growing, it's like a movement, little kids look up to me. Parents show me video of their kids waiving towels."

Bengals' Tyler Boyd Calls out Bills After Playoff Loss Excuses: 'We're Here Now'

"Going back to the playoff game, when we won in the snow, a couple of their players were saying if it wasn't snowing they would've beat us. We're here now, so we're going to see what the outcome is," Boyd said via Pro Football Talk's Michael David-Smith.

NFL bond between Bills' Damar Hamlin and Bengals' Tyler Boyd

Boyd kept fighting to get closer as the medical staff worked on Hamlin and Bills players stood near. As Bengals coach Zac Taylor watched Boyd's efforts to get near Hamlin, he sensed a deeper connection.

'Be a good test for us': Bengals expecting challenge in AFC showdown vs. Buffalo

As for Buffalo, the Bills lost their first game of the season to the New York Jets but won their next three. With two more wins coming against the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Bills come into Sunday at 5-3 and in second place in the AFC East division.

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Asks Chad Johnson to Pay Fine If He Can Mimic a TD Celebration

One of Johnson’s most famous celebrations is when he grabbed a camera from around the end zone and started acting like the cameraman. Chase told reporters on Thursday that he would mimic this iconic celebration as long as Johnson pays for the fine.

NFL QB Index, Week 9: Jalen Hurts back on top; Patrick Mahomes slips to No. 3

The Bengals are so back, baby. Burrow is healthy and playing near his peak form, firing beauties all over the field in the 31-17 win over San Francisco.

Week 9 NFL picks: Eagles defeat Cowboys in massive NFC East bout; Bengals unanimous winners over Bills

Why Dan is taking the Bengals: There's been a bit of a role reversal between these two AFC contenders in the past month, with Cincinnati heating up after a rough start while injuries are clearly taking their toll on the Bills. No ailment stands out more than the shoulder issue that continues to hinder Josh Allen.

Raiders' Davante Adams thanks Josh McDaniels, David Ziegler, but says 'it was time for some sort of change'

"At this point, don't get it confused, it's not a celebration that we have a new coach and changes were made," Adams said, per The Athletic. "Obviously, I think it was time one way or the other, it was time for some sort of change. Just to bring a little juice in and revitalize the team a little bit."

Top 10 nose tackles entering Week 9 of 2023 NFL season: Dexter Lawrence on a level of his own

When aligned as a nose tackle, the 342-pound Clemson product leads all defenders in pressures (97) and pressure rate (12.6%, min. 200 pass rushes) since he entered the league in 2019. Moreover, his 26 pressures when aligned as a nose tackle this season are 12 more than the next-closest player.