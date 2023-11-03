Tycen Anderson placed on IR with a torn ACL that he played through vs. the 49ers

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed safety Tycen Anderson on the injured reserve list, the team announced Friday.

Anderson, a second-year player out of Toledo, suffered a left knee injury in Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers. According to head coach Zac Taylor, Anderson suffered a torn ACL in the game, so his season is officially over. He ends the season with five tackles while playing primarily on special teams.

Somehow, Anderson was able to play through the injury after suffering it early in the game, according to Taylor, so hats off to that young man for gutting it out to help the Bengals pull off a season-shifting victory.

Zac Taylor says Tycen Anderson tore his ACL.



Actually did it early in the game and kept playing through it, remarkably. Tough break after dealing with injury last year and making a mark early this year.



Will end his season. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 3, 2023

The Bengals’ roster is now at 52 players. Look for veteran safety Mike Thomas to be called up from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game vs. the Buffalo Bills, if not signed outright to the 53-man roster.

Here’s to hoping for a speedy and full recovery for Anderson.