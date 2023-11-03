 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tycen Anderson placed on IR with a torn ACL that he played through vs. the 49ers

Anderson gutted through an ACL tear to help the Bengals beat the 49ers.

By Jason Marcum
Syndication: The Enquirer Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed safety Tycen Anderson on the injured reserve list, the team announced Friday.

Anderson, a second-year player out of Toledo, suffered a left knee injury in Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers. According to head coach Zac Taylor, Anderson suffered a torn ACL in the game, so his season is officially over. He ends the season with five tackles while playing primarily on special teams.

Somehow, Anderson was able to play through the injury after suffering it early in the game, according to Taylor, so hats off to that young man for gutting it out to help the Bengals pull off a season-shifting victory.

The Bengals’ roster is now at 52 players. Look for veteran safety Mike Thomas to be called up from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game vs. the Buffalo Bills, if not signed outright to the 53-man roster.

Here’s to hoping for a speedy and full recovery for Anderson.

