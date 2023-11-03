The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown at Paycor.

For the Bengals, Trey Hendrickson (foot) and Joe Mixon (chest) are set to play, according to Zac Taylor. Hendrickson missed Wednesday’s practice before going limited on Thursday and full on Friday.

Mixon was limited on Wednesday before going full the last two days. He is questionable on the final injury report, but based on what Taylor said, it doesn’t appear Mixon is in any real danger of missing Sunday.

Backup linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), who has not played since Week 3, is trending toward making his return this week, according to Taylor. ADG is officially questionable to play after getting in three limited practices.

Josh Tupou (shoulder) is out, while Max Scharping (knee) is questionable.

As for the Bills, quarterback Joe Allen (shoulder) is good to go after missing Wednesday’s practice this week, then went full the last two days. He is not on the final injury report.

Backup safety Damar Hamlin will play this week after battling an illness, so he’ll make his return to Paycor Stadium for the first time since his medical emergency in Week 17 of the 2022 season.

Backup linebackers A.J. Klein (back) and Baylon Spector (hamstring are out).

