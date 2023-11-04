3 Bengals-Bills player props for Week 9 at DraftKings Sportsbook

The Cincinnati Bengals will be favorites at home after beating the San Francisco 49ers on the road 31-17 in Week 8. Cincinnati was an underdog in that matchup and flexed its post-bye might.

The Bengals are 3-3-1 against the spread this season. That said, for many in the Queen City, betting on the Bengals has become a sort of tradition, especially with sports betting turning legal at the start of the calendar year.

One type of bet that can be played is a prop bet, often on a player going over or under a specific amount of yards. There are many types of prop bets, more than just yardage ones. Let’s dive into three that one should consider ahead of the Bengals' battle with Buffalo.

These odds come from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joe Mixon over 63.5 rushing yards (-115)

This should be a high-pace game, and Mixon should see ample carries. He has seen at least ten carries in every game this season and has had 14 or more in 5 of the Bengals’ last 6 games. He has topped this total in four of their last five as well.

Couple that with the Bills’ weakness in the rush defense game, allowing 122 rushing yards per game (22nd in the league) and 5.1 rushing yards per attempt (31st in the league), and Mixon should be active and efficient. Take his over here.

Stefon Diggs over 87.5 receiving yards (-115)

There’s no denying that both quarterbacks are going to be highly involved, and if Burrow and Allen perform well, that will bode positively for Diggs and Ja’Marr Chase. Diggs has topped this total in four of his last six games and in five of seven this season.

The Bengals rank 30th in the NFL in opponents yards per passing attempt at 11.5. Allen has the big-play arm to abuse a young Bengals’ secondary. Expect Diggs, who is Allen’s No. 1 target, to capitalize on that.

James Cook under 49.5 rushing yards (-110)

In a snowy playoff game in Buffalo last season, the Bills rushed for just 64 yards. While the Bengals rush defense struggled mightily to start the season, they gave up 113 rushing yards last week to the 49ers and 87 yards the week prior. Last season, a similar defense line had among the best rush defenses in the NFL.

This should be a pass-heavy game for both teams to keep pace with the high-octane offense of the other. While Cook has had success as of late, he does share carries with Latavius Murray, and there may not be enough to go around against a solid Bengals front.