Bengals vs. Bills odds, expert predictions, and staff picks for NFL Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills meet in what could be a crucial matchup of AFC contenders by the time the season is over. Both of these teams find themselves within shooting distance of their division’s leaders. At the very least, these teams are jockeying for position for Wild Card spots.

How do the odds makers and experts see this one playing out?

Odds

The Bengals (-110) are viewed as two-point favorites against the Bills (-110), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is also set at 50.5 points. So the oddsmakers see this as a high-scoring affair.

It is also interesting the Bengals are only favored by two points. Usually, home teams get around three points for being the home team. Cincinnati looked like their old selves against the San Francisco 49ers, no less. When they are playing like that, they can dominate just about any team.

The Bengals have covered in 50% of their games

The Bills covered 37.5% of their games

Cincinnati is 2-1 at home

Buffalo is 1-2 on the road

Each team has only hit the over three times this season

The average score in games involving the Bengals has been 39.3

The average score in games involving the Bills has been 44.8

Expert Picks

CBS Sports has all eight of their experts taking the Bengals

Seven of ESPN’s 10 experts see Cincinnati defending the jungle

NFL Pick Watch, which takes into account picks from across the web, has the Bengals receiving 70 percent of expert picks

The experts may have seen enough last Sunday to feel like the old Bengals are finally back. That team can line up against anyone on game day and have a serious chance of winning the game, no matter where it is.

Not only did Burrow and the offense have a field day, but the defense also picked apart a Kyle Shanahan offense most of the game. If it weren’t for a fumble on the goal line, the win would have been even more one-sided. The question is whether the Bills can do anything to flip the script on Cincinnati in prime time.

