Data suggests Joe Mixon could have big game against Bills

The veteran RB is hitting his stride just at the right time.

By Dadio Makdook
Cincinnati Bengals v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Joe Mixon has always had a ton of talent and a great physique, even for an NFL running back. The issue was hitting holes quickly enough.

Well, like last year, Mixon is getting hot at just the right time. After being held to three or fewer yards per carry in his first four games in 2022, the veteran Cincinnati Bengals RB averaged over five yards a carry in five of his last 13 games.

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, a stout defense, Mixon had his best game of the season, with 87 yards on just 16 carries (5.4 yards per carry).

And now he faces the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. Remember, Mixon had his best game of the season in the playoffs against Buffalo, with 105 yards on just 20 carries (5.3 yards per carry).

And the data suggests that might not have been a coincidence.

According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Bills are the second worst in the league in allowing explosive runs. And they are the very worst in allowing yards after contact.

But, as the post above implies, it has mostly been Joe Burrow making headlines this week. And rightfully so. The veteran QB was absolutely on fire against the 49ers, posting the most accurate performance ever recorded by TruMedia.

Can Burrow and Mixon keep things going against the Bills? Watch our preview to find out:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

