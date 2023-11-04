Data suggests Joe Mixon could have big game against Bills

Joe Mixon has always had a ton of talent and a great physique, even for an NFL running back. The issue was hitting holes quickly enough.

Well, like last year, Mixon is getting hot at just the right time. After being held to three or fewer yards per carry in his first four games in 2022, the veteran Cincinnati Bengals RB averaged over five yards a carry in five of his last 13 games.

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, a stout defense, Mixon had his best game of the season, with 87 yards on just 16 carries (5.4 yards per carry).

And now he faces the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. Remember, Mixon had his best game of the season in the playoffs against Buffalo, with 105 yards on just 20 carries (5.3 yards per carry).

And the data suggests that might not have been a coincidence.

According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Bills are the second worst in the league in allowing explosive runs. And they are the very worst in allowing yards after contact.

Burrow made headlines last week, but Mixon may thrive this week



Buffalo against the run:

Explosive runs allowed: 15% (31st)

Yards allowed after contact: 3.88 (Worst in NFL)



Mixon accounts for 87.3% of backfield touches for the Bengals, 1st in the NFLhttps://t.co/soOcmiFHty — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 3, 2023

But, as the post above implies, it has mostly been Joe Burrow making headlines this week. And rightfully so. The veteran QB was absolutely on fire against the 49ers, posting the most accurate performance ever recorded by TruMedia.

Joe Burrow had a 0.0% Off-Target % on his passes against SF, per TruMedia Network.



…the best EVER recorded.



Against a fully healthy 49ers defense… in San Francisco.



THE BEST. pic.twitter.com/zKmQejl6LT — BThangs (@bengalsthangs) October 31, 2023

Can Burrow and Mixon keep things going against the Bills? Watch our preview to find out:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: