Bengals elevate Stanley Morgan to gameday roster vs. Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated wide receiver Stanley Morgan from the practice squad to the active roster for their Week 9 game vs. the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Saturday.

Morgan is classified as standard elevation. As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for the game, he automatically reverts to the practice squad on Monday.

The Bengals will be counting on Morgan, primarily a special teams player, to help offset the loss of safety Tycen Anderson, who was placed on injured reserve Friday with a torn ACL. Though Morgan has yet to appear in a game this season, he logged 331 snaps in the 2022 season, almost all of which were on special teams across both return and coverage units.

Because the Bengals are already deep at wide receiver, my guess is they’ll elevate Morgan for several games before deciding whether or not to sign him to the 53-man roster.