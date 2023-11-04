LeSean McCoy says Josh Allen is better than Joe Burrow, and it’s “not even close”

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. Burrow has gone toe-to-toe with the best and knocked them off at home and on the road. Many think Burrow is the second best quarterback in the NFL.

Not LeSean McCoy, though. The former NFL running back (and former Buffalo Bills player) was on FS1 previewing the Bengals vs. Bills matchup Sunday night, and naturally, the conversation shifted to the quarterbacks.

McCoy went on to say he would take Josh Allen, and “It’s not close.”

.@CutOnDime25 breaks down why he has more faith in Josh Allen over Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/yYh8QcYGYF — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) November 3, 2023

“Imma go with Josh Allen, and I do love Joe Burrow. Phenomenal player. Lights out. Great player he is, but I’m gonna take the best player. I think Josh Allen’s the better quarterback. If I had to draw up a quarterback and what it looks like, what he could do, his attributes? It’s not even close.”

McCoy continued on with the trusty weapons narrative.

“Right, I played with Josh Allen, and I’ve seen just Josh Allen before he had Stefon Diggs. He was a good quarterback, really good, but he didn’t have a lot of weapons. I never seen Joe burrow without the weapons over there.”

Burrow was again penalized for his team surrounding him with outstanding weapons, but last season, when the Bengals were missing Ja’Marr Chase for four games, Burrow led the team to a 4-0 record and actually ranked higher than Allen in efficiency over that stretch.

McCoy wasn’t completely discrediting Burrow, but the game that made the Bills media darlings against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 Divisional round.

“When it comes to the big games, And yes, Joe did beat him last year at home. But I look back to the game when he played Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. Oh man, that’s who he is.”

Allen is immensely talented, but saying Burrow isn’t close seems pretty off-base.