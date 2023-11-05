Bengals vs. Bills: How to watch, morning news, and pregame thread

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will be meeting for Sunday Night Football. These teams rose from the postseason after thoughts into AFC contenders around the same time, which makes the fact that they haven’t played against each other as much.

It is impossible to talk about this game without talking about the tragedy that happened towards the end of last season on prime time. On a routine play where wide receiver Tee Higgins caught a crossing route over the middle, safety Damar Hamlin helped make the tackle. Due to some crazy circumstances, this caused Hamlin into a situation where the first responders at Paycor Stadium had to resuscitate him.

In good news, Hamlin not only survived but also recovered enough to make the Bills’ 53-man roster again. There will obviously be some strong emotions on both sides there.

Now, back to talking pure football. When these teams met in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, it ended up as a mismatch. Quarterback Joe Burrow dissected Buffalo’s defense, and Cincinnati’s defense hit quarterback Josh Allen early and often.

The Bills will likely be looking for some revenge after getting embarrassed in that fashion. Not to mention,= the Bengals were not shy about talking about their win afterward and rubbing it in their faces.

It also looks like there will be good football weather, so all the snow shouldn’t be an issue for the Buffalo-based team.

Here is how to watch Bills at Bengals.

Date/Time: Nov. 5th, 2023 at 8:20 pm ET

Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH Regular Season Series Leader: The Bills lead the series 17-13 (not including the Bengals being 3-0 in the postseason), and the home team has won the last two regular-season matchups.

Regular Season Series Leader: The Bills lead the series 17-13 (not including the Bengals being 3-0 in the postseason), and the home team has won the last two regular-season matchups.
TV Channel: The game will air on NBC. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WLWT-TV (Ch. 5) in Cincinnati, WDTN-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton, and on WLEX-TV (Ch. 2) in Lexington.

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter).

Online Stream: You can stream the game online using Peacock. You can also watch the game on mobile devices using NFL+ if you're in the Bengals' region.

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530), and WEBN-FM (102.7). In addition the game will air nationally on Westwood One Radio.

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.

Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham. SB Nation Bills’ site: Buffalo Rumblings

Rosters : CIN | BUF

: | Stats to Know : CIN | BUF

Weather: Partly cloudy in the low-50s with a 3% chance of precipitation, per NFL weather.

Partly cloudy in the low-50s with a 3% chance of precipitation, per . Odds: The Bengals are currently 2-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals News (11/5)

Bengals Roster Moves: WR Elevated for Sunday Night Football

The Bengals today elevated WR Stanley Morgan from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Buffalo.

Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Names Top NFL Cornerback He's Faced

"For me, I'll say Carlton Davis," Chase said. "The only reason I'll say Carlton Davis is because he was longer than I expected. Longer arms and he just, he ain't got no knee bend. He just hunched his back over and just played defense. I think I played him twice too. He made some good plays on me so I ain't never gonna forget that one."

Chad Johnson shows his Bengals pride, leaves 2K tip at restaurant

Johnson left a $2,000 tip at E+O Kitchen - The Banks for a bill just over $78 Saturday, the day before the Bengals face the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium.

Joe Burrow leads Bengals in primetime matchup against Josh Allen and the Bills

The franchise quarterback had struggled through much of the early season because of a calf injury that had sidelined him for the entirety of training camp. One of the NFL's best signal-callers just wasn't at his best.

Building Joe Burrow: Get to Know Dak Notestine, the Man That Trains Cincinnati Bengals' Star Quarterback

When the Bengals started the season 1-3, criticism of the highest paid player in the league started pouring in and fantasy owners asked if they should drop Joe Burrow from their teams. After the last three games, fantasy team owners who dropped Burrow missed the boat.

Peeling back the paint: How 'Tony Da Tiger' became Bengals Fan of the Year

He went to his first Bengals home game in 1987 and was hooked. Tony gets Bengals fans pumped from the tailgate to the touchdowns.

Should the Cincinnati Bengals Start Tight End Tanner Hudson Over Irv Smith Jr.?

The Cincinnati Bengals are calling the promotion of Tanner Hudson from the practice squad to the active roster an opportunity earned based on what the tight end showed them in two games earlier in the season and more recently in practice.

Cincinnati Bengals sign Western & Southern as sponsor - Cincinnati Business Courier

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed a locally based Fortune 500 company to a sponsorship deal.

Around the league

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) not expected to play vs. Packers; Brett Rypien to start

Rypien relieved Stafford in the Rams' Week 8 loss to the Cowboys after the latter suffered a sprained UCL in his right thumb.

Giants place TE Darren Waller (hamstring), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) on injured reserve

Waller, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, was already slated to miss a game for the first time as a Giant -- which happens to come against the team he made his lone Pro Bowl with, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bears, DE Montez Sweat agree to four-year, $98 million extension in new money

Chicago and defensive end Montez Sweat have agreed to a four-year contract extension with $98 million in new money and $72.9 million guaranteed.

Cardinals don't activate QB Kyler Murray off PUP list before Sunday's game against Browns

Arizona would not activate quarterback Murray off the physically unable to perform list.

This will also be today’s pregame thread, so come chat about the game and the rest of the NFL!