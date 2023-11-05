Bengals vs. Bills Inactives: Joe Mixon is active; Damar Hamlin is out

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills have announced their Week 9 inactives.

For Cincinnati, here is who will miss tonight’s game.

DT Josh Tupou

CB DJ Ivey

LB Devin Harper

C Trey Hill

OL D’Ante Smith

No real surprises here. The Bengals had already ruled out defensive tackle Josh Tupou due to a shoulder injury.

Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), Joe Mixon (chest), and Max Scharping (knee) were questionable to play. All three are active.

Davis-Gaither is back after a knee injury cost him over a month of action.

And for Buffalo, here is who will be out.

S Damar Hamlin

LB Baylon Spector

LB A.J. Klein

G Germain Ifedi

T Alec Anderson

DT Poona Ford

No surprises for the Bills here. Backup safety Damar Hamlin was expected to be inactive for his return to Cincinnati since his medical emergency, though he was in good spirits while warming up tonight.

Backup linebackers A.J. Klein (back) and Baylon Spector (hamstring) had already been ruled out due to injury, so that unit is a bit thin tonight after already losing Matt Milano (leg) for the season.