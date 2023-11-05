WATCH Irv Smith Jr. scores his first touchdown with the Bengals

Remember when everyone was ready to cut Irv Smith Jr. after his goal-line fumble last week? Me neither.

Smith didn’t waste any time making a positive impact for the Cincinnati Bengals during their Week 9 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

After winning the coin toss and electing to receive, the Bengals offense marched down the field and capped it off with Joe Burrow throwing a dime to Smith in the back of the end zone for his first touchdown as a Bengal.

Smith also hauled in a pass for a first down on the previous play, so the Bengals are making it a point to get him involved early.

