 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Bengals edging Bills for major boost to playoff hopes

The Bengals defeat the Bills 24-18 on Sunday Night Football. Who Dey!

By Jason Garrison
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals came into Week 9 on a three-game winning streak after, once again, getting off to a slow 1-3 start. They played host to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, and even though it’s around midseason, the game would have big playoff implications for both teams.

Before the fans filled the stadium, Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium earlier this January, was able to catch up with Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. This was pretty awesome to see!

The Bengals decided to attempt to tell over 65,000 fans how to dress as an attempt to “Stripe the Jungle” vertically in orange and black. Needless to say, it was a resounding success!

That’s just cool.

The Bengals got the ball to start the matchup, and much like they have over the last few games, the offense got off to an explosive start. Capping their first drive off with a touchdown to Irv Smith Jr! It was his first as a Bengals tight end.

The Bills turned around and drove down the field, capping off their drive with a Josh Allen scramble for a touchdown. He also got a really ticky-tack taunting penalty called on him during the play.

The Bengals got the ball back and once again drove down the field. They scored again, this time with a Joe Mixon rush up the middle.

In the second, the offenses slowed down. In fact, neither offense could get anything going until a Cam Taylor-Britt interception gave the Bengals the ball near midfield, with just a few minutes left in the first half.

Despite a bloody index finger on Burrow’s throwing hand, he orchestrated a touchdown drive finished off by another tight end. Tanner Hudson?

Nope, Drew freaking Sample!

The Bengals went into halftime with a 21-7.

The Bills opened the second half with a field goal, moving the score to 21-10, and that’s about all that happened during the third quarter that was Tweet worthy, outside of Burrow’s first-down celebration after he was taken down past the yard to gain.

On to the 4th!

Right away in the fourth quarter, Germaine Pratt knocked the ball out of rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid’s hands, and the fumble was recovered by Nick Scott.

The Bengals were able to drive down into the red zone, thanks to this laser from Burrow to Higgins, which put the receiver over 100 yards and the quarterback 300 yards.

However, they ended up settling for a field goal, taking a 24-10 lead with just over eight minutes left in the game.

The Bills clawed back into the game with a touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs, after the receiver put this nasty double move on the rookie corner DJ Turner.

Diggs caught the next pass for a two-point conversion as well. The Bengals now held on to a 24-18 lead.

The Bengals, now only up by six, began their drive down the field with a beautiful pass to Tyler Boyd. They didn’t need points, just first downs. That’s what they got. Mixon got a first down on the first play after the two-minute warning, allowing the Bengals offense to finish the game in victory formation.

The final score, 24-18.

Here were some other great Tweets throughout the game:

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills 2023: Everything to know for Week 9

View all 28 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...