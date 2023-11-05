Twitter reactions to Bengals edging Bills for major boost to playoff hopes

The Cincinnati Bengals came into Week 9 on a three-game winning streak after, once again, getting off to a slow 1-3 start. They played host to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, and even though it’s around midseason, the game would have big playoff implications for both teams.

Before the fans filled the stadium, Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium earlier this January, was able to catch up with Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. This was pretty awesome to see!

Damar Hamlin sharing a hug with #Bengals wide receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd pic.twitter.com/SH0FK3ArIz — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 5, 2023

The Bengals decided to attempt to tell over 65,000 fans how to dress as an attempt to “Stripe the Jungle” vertically in orange and black. Needless to say, it was a resounding success!

THIS is Sunday Night Football in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/nw9G0osvc8 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2023

That’s just cool.

Gotta hand it to the Bengals' front office and fan base. Was unsure of how the stadium striping was going to go and everyone pulled it off well. pic.twitter.com/unn86BNP9h — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 6, 2023

The Bengals got the ball to start the matchup, and much like they have over the last few games, the offense got off to an explosive start. Capping their first drive off with a touchdown to Irv Smith Jr! It was his first as a Bengals tight end.

I would like to take this moment to apologize to Irv Smith Jr.



WHODEYYYYYYY!! — Bengalorian (@thebengalorian) November 6, 2023

And there's Irv Smith Jr. again. Joe Burrow finds him for a 7-yard touchdown. The Bengals have a 7-0 lead.



Burrow was 6-for-6 for 65 yards on that drive. — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 6, 2023

IRV SMITH I HAD YOU ALL WRONG YOU SEXY BASTARD — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) November 6, 2023

The Bills turned around and drove down the field, capping off their drive with a Josh Allen scramble for a touchdown. He also got a really ticky-tack taunting penalty called on him during the play.

There are children watching tonight’s game.



Absolutely despicable act here by Josh Allen here. Thank goodness the refs stepped in and penalized him.pic.twitter.com/XqEGcRWlzC — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) November 6, 2023

The Bengals got the ball back and once again drove down the field. They scored again, this time with a Joe Mixon rush up the middle.

Third and goal from the 2, Volson/Karras blow open a huge hole for Joe Mixon.



Now, two drives, two TDs for the #Bengals, only one target for Ja'Marr Chase.



Bengals really expanding their offensive usage beyond Chase on the scripted plays.



Feels quite intentional. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 6, 2023

Thoughts after 1:

-This is going to be a hell of a game!

-Offense looks great.

-The Bills came to play

- Offense looks great.

- Happy Irv got a TD

- Happy Hudson is involved

- Stripe the Jungle was a huge success! — Jason Garrison (@JasonRG83) November 6, 2023

In the second, the offenses slowed down. In fact, neither offense could get anything going until a Cam Taylor-Britt interception gave the Bengals the ball near midfield, with just a few minutes left in the first half.

Despite a bloody index finger on Burrow’s throwing hand, he orchestrated a touchdown drive finished off by another tight end. Tanner Hudson?

Nope, Drew freaking Sample!

Drew Sample made a man miss in the open field on the way to a tuddy. pic.twitter.com/zdXIaYzmkh — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) November 6, 2023

The Bengals went into halftime with a 21-7.

Let's keep it going pic.twitter.com/GLAiXZXjLJ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2023

Thoughts at half:

-Drew Sample and Irv Smith Jr. TD's in one half. Play the lottery tomorrow!

-CTB pick!

-CTB possible injury, which worries me. He's having a great year.

-Both defenses have made adjustments to opening drives. So far, Anarumo's killing it (as usual).

-Buffalo is… — Jason Garrison (@JasonRG83) November 6, 2023

The #Bengals are 6-0 under Zac Taylor when leading by at least 14 at halftime.



This is their biggest halftime lead since last year's season finale (17) — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 6, 2023

The Bills opened the second half with a field goal, moving the score to 21-10, and that’s about all that happened during the third quarter that was Tweet worthy, outside of Burrow’s first-down celebration after he was taken down past the yard to gain.

The double point from Burrow pic.twitter.com/QyeaJSMUWY — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) November 6, 2023

On to the 4th!

Right away in the fourth quarter, Germaine Pratt knocked the ball out of rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid’s hands, and the fumble was recovered by Nick Scott.

Big forced turnover by the Bengals there. Looked like Bengals LB Germaine Pratt threw a right hook to the body to knock the ball out. Pratt will be credited with the forced fumble. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 6, 2023

The Bengals were able to drive down into the red zone, thanks to this laser from Burrow to Higgins, which put the receiver over 100 yards and the quarterback 300 yards.

However, they ended up settling for a field goal, taking a 24-10 lead with just over eight minutes left in the game.

The Bills clawed back into the game with a touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs, after the receiver put this nasty double move on the rookie corner DJ Turner.

Diggs caught the next pass for a two-point conversion as well. The Bengals now held on to a 24-18 lead.

Ah, shit. Got Diggs manned up on Turner for the TD.



And going for 2 down 2 scores and now the Bengals need points to close it out. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) November 6, 2023

That TD to Stefon Diggs probably the 1st time I’ve seen Turner lose this year. Give the Bills credit, they put pressure on the Bengals offense to get 1st downs. #RuleTheJungle — GameOn513 (@gameonjmoney) November 6, 2023

The security guards with their backs turned getting rocked never gets old.

Stefon Diggs yelled at him toopic.twitter.com/4dWAslotKT — Stuart Feiner (@StuartFeiner) November 6, 2023

The Bengals, now only up by six, began their drive down the field with a beautiful pass to Tyler Boyd. They didn’t need points, just first downs. That’s what they got. Mixon got a first down on the first play after the two-minute warning, allowing the Bengals offense to finish the game in victory formation.

The final score, 24-18.

Here were some other great Tweets throughout the game:

THAT'S A PRIME TIME WIN pic.twitter.com/yOjQt3fq3e — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2023

Joe Burrow in a win over the Bills:



- 31/44 passing

- 348 passing yards

- 2 TDs

- 0 INTs



The Bengals have won 4 in a row. pic.twitter.com/WbLHvHTNrX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 6, 2023

BENGALS FANS!!!!!!



We did it pic.twitter.com/kEgZurH92n — Sara Elyse (@SaraElyse128) November 6, 2023

.@G_Bernard25 is back in The Jungle taking photos for his team pic.twitter.com/k2I0lhbbxW — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 5, 2023

Feel like this was a “we don’t have a TE problem” kind of night — Tyler Meinerding (@TylerMeinerding) November 6, 2023

Those last two offensive drives for the Bengals could've put a stamp on this game. Instead, it keeps the Bills right in it with dumb mistakes. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 6, 2023

Feels like the Bengals had the ball for the whole first half — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) November 6, 2023

Ahhhhhhhh that defense



IRV SMITH AND NICK SCOTT WITH THEIR REDEMPTION GAME — Der German Tiger (@DerGermanTiger) November 6, 2023

Bengals walk in winners Sunday night pic.twitter.com/2R69qRJZai — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 6, 2023

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!