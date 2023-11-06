Bengals News (11/6): Bloody Joe Burrow keeps his word to Tee Higgins

Bengals Stripe Bills, 24-18, For Fourth Straight

With Joe Burrow sifting for a season-high 348 yards and the defense offering another classic, the Bengals electrified the second-biggest Paycor Stadium crowd ever with another home prime-time win, 24-18.

Bengals vs. Bills score, takeaways: Cincinnati sneaks past Buffalo behind Joe Burrow's two touchdown passes

The Bengals are 5-3 after a 1-3 start.

Bengals: Joe Burrow kept his word to Tee Higgins and the NFL should be terrified

Burrow and Higgins were locked in during the Bengals' 24-18 win over the Bills.

Look: Joe Burrow suffers bloody finger injury vs. Bills

Normally this wouldn’t be anything but a minor curiosity that goes slightly viral on social media.

Best reactions after Bengals beat Bills, move to 5-3

The two parties, headed up by Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, tend to put on great, offensive-minded games as would-be Super Bowl contenders.

Peculiar trend is forming as Bengals' win streak continues

Cincinnati makes it four in a row with a win over Buffalo.

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 24-18 Win Over Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football

Playoff P showed up again.

2023 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday’s games

Here are the injuries and news we’re monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa shoulders blame for Dolphins’ comeback falling short vs. Chiefs: ‘It was my fault’

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took the blame for Miami’s comeback falling short against the Kansas City Chiefs. “It was my fault,” Tagovailoa said.

Josh Dobbs leads Vikings to comeback win off bench: ‘I know the circumstance I was put in was a little abnormal’

Having arrived in Minnesota on Wednesday, Josh Dobbs was thrown into the fire Sunday when rookie Jaren Hall was concussed. Dobbs delivered with two comebacks in one fourth quarter as the Vikings rallied past the Atlanta Falcons for a stunning 31-28 victor

Texans QB C.J. Stroud sets single-game rookie passing record with 470 yards in comeback win over Buccaneers

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud tore the Buccaneers defense asunder in his eighth career start, tying a rookie record with five touchdown passes and setting one with 470 passing yards in a 39-37 victory over Tampa Bay.

Giants QB Daniel Jones feared to have suffered significant knee injury in loss to Raiders

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury — potentially a torn ACL — during New York’s 30-6 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday’s games

With Travis Kelce quieted, Patrick Mahomes leaned on other receivers to help the Chiefs bounce back against the Dolphins in Germany. Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from Sunday’s action.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert has fractured forearm

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has a fracture in his right forearm and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine if there is any further damage, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.