Joe Mixon sealing the deal on Von Miller was awesome

So, to keep this one short and sweet, Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals fell to Von Miller and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

That made the Bengals’ recent success over the Buffalo Bills even more satisfying since Miller was part of them (even though he was on IR last year).

The Bengals finally got a real shot at Miller tonight, as he was active for the Bills.

And wouldn't you know it, the game came down to a 3rd-and-4 play that saw Mixon beat Miller for the game-sealing first down.

Mixon took a shotgun handoff, and an unblocked Miller pierced into the backfield, but it wasn’t enough to keep Mixon from stiff-arming him into the turf.

Joe Mixon had to pick up the first down and he did



The Bengals are now 5-3 and just completed one of their biggest two-game stretches in recent memory, beating the Bills and 49ers to go from fringe playoff contender to now holding a Wild Card spot.

Four of the top seven records in the AFC belong to the AFC North.



Bengals’ first AFC win is in the books. pic.twitter.com/TKi4pMgAQk — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwards) November 6, 2023

Who Dey!