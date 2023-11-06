Joe Mixon sealing the deal on Von Miller was awesome

So, to keep this one short and sweet, Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals fell to Von Miller and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
That made the Bengals’ recent success over the Buffalo Bills even more satisfying since Miller was part of them (even though he was on IR last year).
The Bengals finally got a real shot at Miller tonight, as he was active for the Bills.
And wouldn't you know it, the game came down to a 3rd-and-4 play that saw Mixon beat Miller for the game-sealing first down.
Mixon took a shotgun handoff, and an unblocked Miller pierced into the backfield, but it wasn’t enough to keep Mixon from stiff-arming him into the turf.
The Bengals are now 5-3 and just completed one of their biggest two-game stretches in recent memory, beating the Bills and 49ers to go from fringe playoff contender to now holding a Wild Card spot.
Four of the top seven records in the AFC belong to the AFC North.— Matt Edwards (@MattEdwards) November 6, 2023
Bengals’ first AFC win is in the books. pic.twitter.com/TKi4pMgAQk
Who Dey!
