Giovani Bernard returned to Paycor Stadium for Bengals’ win over the Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals returned to Paycor Stadium to host the Buffalo Bills for Sunday Night Football.

The Bengals were able to lock down their fourth straight win, 24-18, in front of an electric crowd.

Before the game, a former Bengals star made his return with a new gig on the sideline of the Jungle, as Giovanni Bernard was shooting photos for Sunday Night Football.

I love everything about this:

Joe Burrow also approved of Bernard’s new gig and made sure to stop by and say hello to his former teammate.

Bernard was a reliable option for Burrow during his rookie season back in 2020, and the former Bengals running back was a fan favorite throughout his time in the Queen City.

Bernard finished his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but has stayed around the game since retiring. He finished his pro career with 3,783 rushing yards, 2,989 receiving yards, and 36 total touchdowns.

Always great to see former players get love from the Bengals franchise!