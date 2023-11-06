 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
News: Ja'Marr Chase dealing with injury

Ja’Marr Chase’s status is in doubt due to back injury

Is Chase about to miss time?

By Jason Marcum
NFL: NOV 05 Bills at Bengals Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals just scored a huge 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills, but it may have come at a cost.

During the win, Chase took a hard fall on his back after going up for a pass in the second half that fell incomplete. He was clearly favoring his back after the play, though he wound up finishing the game and even made a big catch in the fourth quarter.

Then, during Monday's interviews with local media, Chase made it sound like his status for Week 10 vs. the Houston Texans is in doubt due to his back.

Chase didn’t say exactly when he injured his back during the game, only that it got worse as the night progressed, and he’s pretty sore currently.

Chase added that he’ll get more information on Tuesday and doesn’t know what his status will be for Bengals vs. Texans.

There’s also this from The Fantasy Doctors, which suggests it could be a back contusion that doesn’t sideline Chase for long.

If Chase were to miss time, the Bengals would rely heavily on Tee Higgins, who is working through a rib fracture he suffered in Week 4 but appeared to be himself in Sunday’s win over the Bills, hauling in eight passes for 110 yards.

Let’s hope that Uno doesn’t miss much, if any time as the Bengals look to keep bolstering their playoff hopes.

For what it’s worth, the Bengals opened as seven-point favorites over the Texans before Sunday’s game vs. Buffalo via DraftKings, and as of Monday afternoon, the line is still -7. I imagine it will drop several points if Chase misses this week.

Also, while Chase’s comments were concerning to hear, he didn’t exactly sound or appear worried about it while speaking to reporters.

