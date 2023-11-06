Ja’Marr Chase’s status is in doubt due to back injury

The Cincinnati Bengals just scored a huge 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills, but it may have come at a cost.

During the win, Chase took a hard fall on his back after going up for a pass in the second half that fell incomplete. He was clearly favoring his back after the play, though he wound up finishing the game and even made a big catch in the fourth quarter.

Then, during Monday's interviews with local media, Chase made it sound like his status for Week 10 vs. the Houston Texans is in doubt due to his back.

Chase didn’t say exactly when he injured his back during the game, only that it got worse as the night progressed, and he’s pretty sore currently.

More of the same message from Chase: "All I can do is pray and be a good teammate and be there for those guys and try to get healthy. That’s the only thing I can do right now. Everybody is counting on me to be healthy." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 6, 2023

Chase was asked how he feels to open the convo.



"I'm alive, that's the best thing right now."



Said he fell on his back. "As for right now, that's all I know, for real."



Chase went on to say he's "pretty sore just moving around" and the injury "got worse as the game went on." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 6, 2023

Ja’Marr Chase didn’t say what play he hurt his back on specifically but this play surely didn’t help his back feel any better if he did in fact hurt it earlier in the game pic.twitter.com/9qQXAluMfH — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 6, 2023

Chase added that he’ll get more information on Tuesday and doesn’t know what his status will be for Bengals vs. Texans.

There’s also this from The Fantasy Doctors, which suggests it could be a back contusion that doesn’t sideline Chase for long.

If Chase were to miss time, the Bengals would rely heavily on Tee Higgins, who is working through a rib fracture he suffered in Week 4 but appeared to be himself in Sunday’s win over the Bills, hauling in eight passes for 110 yards.

Let’s hope that Uno doesn’t miss much, if any time as the Bengals look to keep bolstering their playoff hopes.

For what it’s worth, the Bengals opened as seven-point favorites over the Texans before Sunday’s game vs. Buffalo via DraftKings, and as of Monday afternoon, the line is still -7. I imagine it will drop several points if Chase misses this week.

Also, while Chase’s comments were concerning to hear, he didn’t exactly sound or appear worried about it while speaking to reporters.

Ja'Marr Chase spoke today at his locker about what happened to his back in Sunday's win against Buffalo.



Q: Will he dial it back this week in practice?

A: "Don't know yet. We'll find out. Tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/olbCwfzs79 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) November 6, 2023

