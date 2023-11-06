 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
News: Ja'Marr Chase dealing with injury

Filed under:

5 Bengals who must step up if Ja’Marr Chase misses time

The Bengals could be without their top weapon for a little bit. Like last year, they must adjust.

By Dadio Makdook
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are riding high after beating the Bills to extend their winning streak to four games.

However, to keep that streak going, they may have to do so without the services of Ja’Marr Chase, who could be out next week against the Houston Texans with a back injury. And with the following game being a short turnaround vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, there’s a real chance Chase misses the next two contests.

While that is really unfortunate, let’s not forget that Chase missed four games last year with a hip injury and that the Cincinnati Bengals offense was able to stay afloat, thanks to guys stepping up.

Here’s who will have to make bigger contributions this time.

Tee Higgins

The fourth-year receiver just had his best game of the season against the Buffalo Bills, with eight receptions on nine targets for 110 yards. But he has been held to under 25 yards in four of the other seven games he’s played. Part of that was due to a rib fracture Higgins suffered in Week 4, but he seems to be healing well from it.

If Chase can’t go, Higgins will be seeing more than the 7.2 targets per game he has so far this year. We all know he has the talent to make the most out of those opportunities.

Now, he just needs to go out there and do it on a weekly basis.

Tyler Boyd

Boyd is one of those guys who are always there when you need him. He doesn’t make as many highlight plays as Chase or Higgins, but if you want to feature him more in the offense, he never disappoints.

This year, Boyd is averaging a career-low 8.3 yards per reception. He is also on pace for the second-fewest yards of his career, just barely ahead of the pace of a rookie year in which he had 603 yards. In other words, we all know Boyd can do more. He just hasn’t had to yet.

Saying this, Boyd is coming off one of his best games of the season, catching three passes for a season-high 56 yards, including a monster grab on the Bengals’ final drive that helped put the game on ice.

Trenton Irwin

Last year, when Chase missed Week 8 through 12, that was when Irwin finally got his chance. And he responded with some solid plays.

More importantly, though, just getting on the field gave him and his QB the confidence that he could be a contributor.

After that run, it was made clear that Irwin knows the offense and his place in it. So, while he might not be a burner like Chase, he should be good for 40 to 70 of Joe Burrow’s passing yards per game.

Just this season, Irwin stepped up in Week 5 when Higgins was out with his rib injury, catching eight of 10 targets for 60 yards in the 34-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Tanner Hudson

The fifth-year undrafted tight end got his chance on Sunday Night Football, and he definitely delivered. He was shielding his body from defenders and gobbling up four of the five passes thrown in his direction.

Now, he could be called upon to provide that production every single week.

Irv Smith Jr.

The man who had previously disappointed in replacing Hayden Hurst had a redemption moment in the Bills game, scoring the first touchdown of the game. He is a gifted receiver, and now he could form a strong tight end tandem with Hudson.

In fact, more two tight end formations could be just what this team needs as the cold months approach and the Bengals have upcoming clashes with all three AFC North rivals remaining on the schedule, including at Baltimore in Week 11 and vs. Pittsburgh in Week 12.

Others to watch

  • RB Chris Evans: Evans has been used more as a pass catcher and will even line up at wideout.
  • TE Drew Sample: Was Sample’s 22-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo a fluke, or is it a sign that the Bengals are finally finding a way to make Sample useful in the passing game?
  • RB Joe Mixon: Joe Burrow has targeted Mixon 17 times over the last four games, including six vs. Buffalo, and he caught five of those for 31 yards.
  • WR Andrei Iosivas: While he has two touchdown grabs in his rookie season, Iosivas has yet to be targeted more than twice in a game this year.

Who do you think needs to step up the most? Let us know in the poll or the comments below.

Poll

Who most needs to step up if Chase misses time?

view results
  • 33%
    Tee Higgins
    (40 votes)
  • 21%
    Tyler Boyd
    (26 votes)
  • 21%
    Trenton Irwin
    (25 votes)
  • 7%
    Tanner Hudson
    (9 votes)
  • 5%
    Irv Smith
    (7 votes)
  • 10%
    Other
    (12 votes)
119 votes total Vote Now

Check out all of our Orange and Black Insider content here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and, as always, on iTunes! WHO DEY!!

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...