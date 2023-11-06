Cincy Jungle Staff picks for Monday Night Football and open thread

Monday Night Football has a team trying to keep up with the AFC Wild Card race and another trying to save what looks to be a lost season.

After the New York Jets lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 1, many would have expected them to be the team out of it. However, they are a 4-3 team just on the outside of a Wild Card spot.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers are 3-4 and badly need this one for their playoff hopes.

Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How did we get here? Well, after starting 1-3, the Jets have rattled off three straight wins, which includes being the only team so far this season to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. The defense has been on another level so far, and Zach Wilson has been doing enough with the weapons around him to complement that side of the ball.

The Chargers just have not had that slight bit of luck this year needed to win some close games. They are 2-3 in one-score games. They also haven't looked particularly impressive against good teams outside of a Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but they also have a pretty well-recorded issue with teams over .500 this year. You can also question how aggressive their head coach can be going for it on fourth down so often.

This game probably comes down to whether Justin Herbert can somehow move the ball on this defense or if Wilson can manage the game well enough to get over 20 points without a critical turnover.

Here is who our staff is taking.