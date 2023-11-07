Bengals News (11/7): Tough opponents and opportunities lay in front of Cincinnati to finish season

Burrow's Blistering Month Leads NFL; Ja'Marr Chase Managing Back Soreness

If it seems like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been hot the last month, he has. According to Pro Football Reference, no quarterback has a better passer rating or completion percentage since he and his strained right calf found an oasis in the desert during the 34-20 win in Arizona on Oct. 8.

"Zac (Taylor) and our coaches come up with a great script early on to really tackle what we're trying to see. We just always feel good coming into the game. So, we just have to keep that going."

"That's where the ball went. Buffalo did a great job; they don't make it easy on you. Their defense played really well and made things difficult, we had to earn everything. I thought our tight ends responded the right way. That's why we gave the game ball to James Casey.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he's under the belief that Chase suffered the injury in the third quarter of the team's 24-18 win at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals beat the Bills, 24-18, on Sunday night in what was a physical game between two of the best teams in the AFC. Cincinnati is now 5-3 on the year, while Buffalo fell to 5-4.

Not only have the Bengals won four in a row, but they took down two other purported contenders during a sequence many fans would have been fine with going 1-1 by beating the 49ers in San Francisco and the Bills on primetime.

The Bengals were lined up in field goal formation after a series of other penalties derailed a promising drive as the team tried to increase its seven-point lead in the second quarter.

They roared out of the break and — with Burrow now completely healthy — beat San Francisco, 31-17, before showing a national TV audience they are still AFC playoff contenders with a 24-18 victory over Buffalo.

Cardinals to start QB Kyler Murray against Falcons barring setback this week

Gannon also said that he intends to activate Murray off the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday and give him all the reps with the first-team offense in preparation of his first start since tearing his ACL in Week 14 of the 2022 season.

Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered torn ACL in loss to Raiders, will miss remainder of 2023 season

Amid a Shakespearian season for quarterbacks in New York, Jones' diagnosis comes after he previously missed three games with an injured neck.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith says Taylor Heinicke will remain starter vs. Cardinals

Heinicke earned the starting job in Week 9 after performing better than Desmond Ridder in relief of the second-year signal-caller in Week 8, and nearly led the Falcons to a home win over Minnesota before backup Josh Dobbs pulled off an unlikely comeback at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The First Read: Unconventional midseason awards; plus, MVP rankings and Week 10's must-see game

We've reached the halfway point of the 2023 NFL season, and it's apparent that this year has been markedly different than what we've come to expect.