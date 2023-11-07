Data shows Joe Burrow is the NFL’s hottest offensive player

In case there was any doubt, a healthy Joe Burrow is still right up there with the very best players in the league.

In the Cincinnati Bengals two games since the bye, against the San Francisco 49ers and the Buffalo Bills, their superstar QB has been lights out.

Pro Football Focus has him as the highest-graded offensive player in that span (92.6).

Joe Burrow: 92.6 PFF Grade over the past two weeks vs the 49ers and Bills



1st among ALL offensive players



He's back pic.twitter.com/yW4ltlZXrR — PFF (@PFF) November 7, 2023

Want more data?

Burrow went from being 33rd in the league the first month of the season on completion percentage over expected on throws over 2.5 seconds (-7.4%) to being the best in the NFL (15.1%).

One of many "Joe Burrow is all the way back" stats: In the first month of the season, his completion percentage over expected on throws over 2.5 seconds was -7.4% (33rd).



Since then? 15.1% (1st) — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 7, 2023

Okay, one more. Burrow is the very past quarterback under pressure this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Joe Burrow: 74.1 PFF passing grade while under pressure



1st in the NFL this season pic.twitter.com/Yq78FzC8G9 — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) November 7, 2023

Of course, we’ve all seen the past two games ourselves and know he’s been razor-sharp and cool in the pocket against two of the best teams in the league. But the data is nice to have and reinforces the belief that Burrow is all the way back after his early-season struggles due to a calf injury.

On a side note, even one of the Bengals’ biggest rivals in the division is admitting Burrow looks unstoppable right now. Check out what Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett had to say when asked to pick between Burrow and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson:

Now Burrow must try to stay hot against CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans to avoid falling further behind in the AFC North ahead of a rematch with Jackson on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.