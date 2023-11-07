 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
News: Ja'Marr Chase dealing with injury

Data shows Joe Burrow is the NFL’s hottest offensive player

And division rival Myles Garrett is picking Burrow over Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

By Dadio Makdook
In case there was any doubt, a healthy Joe Burrow is still right up there with the very best players in the league.

In the Cincinnati Bengals two games since the bye, against the San Francisco 49ers and the Buffalo Bills, their superstar QB has been lights out.

Pro Football Focus has him as the highest-graded offensive player in that span (92.6).

Want more data?

Burrow went from being 33rd in the league the first month of the season on completion percentage over expected on throws over 2.5 seconds (-7.4%) to being the best in the NFL (15.1%).

Okay, one more. Burrow is the very past quarterback under pressure this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Of course, we’ve all seen the past two games ourselves and know he’s been razor-sharp and cool in the pocket against two of the best teams in the league. But the data is nice to have and reinforces the belief that Burrow is all the way back after his early-season struggles due to a calf injury.

On a side note, even one of the Bengals’ biggest rivals in the division is admitting Burrow looks unstoppable right now. Check out what Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett had to say when asked to pick between Burrow and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson:

Now Burrow must try to stay hot against CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans to avoid falling further behind in the AFC North ahead of a rematch with Jackson on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.

