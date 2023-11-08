Ja’Marr Chase injury update from Zac Taylor

We now have an update on Cincinnati Bengals superstar Ja’Marr Chase.

After suffering a back injury during Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills, Chase will either not practice Wednesday or be limited, according to head coach Zac Taylor.

Taylor declined to give more info on Chase’s status for Week 10 vs. the Houston Texans outside of “We’ll work through the week.”

“He’s sore. He’ll be limited if he does anything at all.” Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase today at practice pic.twitter.com/tPhrGh8lzV — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 8, 2023

Zac Taylor is not committing one way or another as to whether he needs to see Ja'Marr Chase (back) practice this week to play him Sunday. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 8, 2023

Through eight games this season, Chase has hauled in 64 passes for 697 yards and four touchdowns. At one point, he was flirting with the NFL single-season receptions record after logging 50 catches in a five-game span.

But in Sunday’s win over the Bills, Chase was held to a season-low four catches for 41 yards, snapping a 15-game streak of catching at least five passes.

In the previous week, Chase hauled in 10 passes for 100 yards and a score in the Bengals’ season-shifting win over the San Francisco 49ers.

So, for the time being, it does not appear Chase’s injury is serious, but his availability this week is very much up in the air. That also means he’ll be iffy to play in Week 11 vs. the Baltimore Ravens since that’s a short turnaround for a Thursday Night Football game.

Be sure to follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views, and some other fun stuff for Bengaldom. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and iTunes! And as always, Who Dey!