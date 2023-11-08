Bengals vs. Texans Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase, Sam Hubbard DNP; Tee Higgins limited

The Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans have released their Wednesday injury reports, and both sides could be down key players in Week 10.

For Cincinnati, the big one to watch is Ja’Marr Chase, who is dealing with a back injury and did not practice today.

However, there is this...

Just spoke to Ja’Marr Chase and asked if he’s going to play this weekend, he said with a smile he won’t answer that question yet.



Chase was in good spirits in the locker room — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 8, 2023

If Chase is out this week, that means a bigger workload for Tee Higgins, Trenton Irwin, Tyler Boyd, and Andrei Iosivas. There’s also a chance Charlie Jones is activated off IR, but that’s far from a certainty this week.

Also not going Wednesday was Sam Hubbard due to an ankle injury, so that’s something to monitor.

Josh Tupou (shoulder) did not practice after missing last week.

Tee Higgins popped up with a hamstring injury and was limited.

Akeem Davis-Gaither, who made his return last week, was limited by his lingering knee injury.

Jalen Davis was limited with an ankle injury.

For the Texans, the big name to monitor is Will Anderson. The third-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anderson has been a standout defender in Year 1 with 28 total pressures, two sacks, seven QB hits, 18 stops, and a 79.0 Pro Football Focus grade.

However, Anderson got a DNP on Wednesday due to what’s reportedly a soft tissue leg injury, so he could be in danger of missing this week.

#Texans corner Derek Stingley Jr. @stingjr returned to practice from hamstring injury while Steven Nelson, Will Anderson Jr., Jimmie Ward, Blake Cashman, Robert Woods, Laremy Tunsil, Andrew Beck, Dameon Pierce, Nico Collins didn't practice More @KPRC2 https://t.co/g2o67poBol — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 8, 2023

A name to watch for that’s not on the injury report is cornerback Derek Stingley. The third-overall pick in 2022, Stingley has been on IR with a hamstring injury. He’s eligible to come off IR this week and would be a big boost to the Houston secondary if he plays, but that decision will be made later this week.

#Texans corners Sunday against #Bengals could be Ka'dar Hollman and Shaq Griffin with Steven Nelson sidelined and team likely to want a ramp-up week for Derek Stingley Jr. Decision on playing status for Stingley still being made, per sources. @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 8, 2023

Be sure to check back later for the Texans’ full injury report.