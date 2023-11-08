 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
News: The latest on Ja'Marr Chase

Filed under:

Bengals vs. Texans Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase, Sam Hubbard DNP; Tee Higgins limited

Not great.

By Jason Marcum
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans have released their Wednesday injury reports, and both sides could be down key players in Week 10.

For Cincinnati, the big one to watch is Ja’Marr Chase, who is dealing with a back injury and did not practice today.

However, there is this...

If Chase is out this week, that means a bigger workload for Tee Higgins, Trenton Irwin, Tyler Boyd, and Andrei Iosivas. There’s also a chance Charlie Jones is activated off IR, but that’s far from a certainty this week.

Also not going Wednesday was Sam Hubbard due to an ankle injury, so that’s something to monitor.

Josh Tupou (shoulder) did not practice after missing last week.

Tee Higgins popped up with a hamstring injury and was limited.

Akeem Davis-Gaither, who made his return last week, was limited by his lingering knee injury.

Jalen Davis was limited with an ankle injury.

For the Texans, the big name to monitor is Will Anderson. The third-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anderson has been a standout defender in Year 1 with 28 total pressures, two sacks, seven QB hits, 18 stops, and a 79.0 Pro Football Focus grade.

However, Anderson got a DNP on Wednesday due to what’s reportedly a soft tissue leg injury, so he could be in danger of missing this week.

A name to watch for that’s not on the injury report is cornerback Derek Stingley. The third-overall pick in 2022, Stingley has been on IR with a hamstring injury. He’s eligible to come off IR this week and would be a big boost to the Houston secondary if he plays, but that decision will be made later this week.

Bengals vs. Texans Injury Report

Be sure to check back later for the Texans’ full injury report.

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...