Bengals set franchise-record win streak in home primetime games

As much as Cincinnati Bengals fans would like to forget, primetime games in Cincinnati were a disaster until Joe Burrow came to town.

Well, after the last few seasons, it is clear those days are officially in the rearview mirror. From Thursday Night Football to Monday Night Football, and most recently Sunday Night Football, the Bengals are the real deal under the brightest of lights.

With the win over the Buffalo Bills this past weekend, the Bengals set a franchise record for most consecutive primetime wins at home with six in a row... Yes, six in a row.

The Bengals have won 6 straight home prime-time games. It's their longest home prime-time win streak since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger (5 straight from 1997-07). pic.twitter.com/ZCOBO2ZbiQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 6, 2023

Also, with the most recent victory, the Bengals now hold a four-game win streak as both sides of the football have found their groove.

Joe Burrow getting back to full strength has been the most important piece during this stretch, and he is putting up historic numbers to support it.

Burrow is just the second quarterback in NFL history to complete at least 75% of passes while throwing for 10 or more touchdowns over a four-game span, according to OptaSTATS.

Joe Burrow of the @Bengals is the second QB in NFL history to complete at least 75.0% of his passes (min. 150 attempts) while throwing for 10+ TDs over a 4-game span.



The other was Peyton Manning during his 2013 MVP season. pic.twitter.com/9MDMXdUAUA — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 6, 2023

The Bengals are back, and they may be better than ever.