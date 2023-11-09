Bengals News (11/9): Make way for Charlie Jones

Quick Hits: Bingeing Bengals Meet Torrid Texans; WR Depth On Display; Tyler Boyd Casts Vote For Cam Taylor-Britt

The Bengals are streaking into Sunday's game at Paycor Stadium vs. the Texans and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year leader C.J. Stroud as well as NFL Coach of the Year candidate DeMeco Ryans, another rookie showing no stress when it comes to the league's learning curve.

The Conversation: Bengals TE Coach James Casey Still Self-Made Player: 'Every Single Day, You Could Get Fired'

Casey played most of his 95 NFL games with the Houston Texans, the opponent Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium.

Diageo Brands Ciroc, Crown Royal and Guinness Toast To Who Dey Nation, Team Up with Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals fans of legal drinking age will now have access to a variety of Crown Royal and Cîroc RTD offerings throughout the stadium, and Guinness will be available on draught at designated locations throughout the building.

Bengals Roster Moves: Charlie Jones Cleared To Practice

Jones, a rookie out of Purdue University, has been on the Reserve/Injured list since Sept. 29 with a thumb injury.

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals: Game predictions, picks, odds

C.J. Stroud was the star of the NFL in Week 9 as he put up a rookie-record 470 yards in a thrilling comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's been by far the best first-year signal caller this season.

Joe Burrow brings clarity to Ohio State, LSU relationship

As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to face C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon, Joe Burrow was faced with a familiar question: Does Ohio State claim you as a quarterback?

NFL Week 10 Power Rankings: The Cincinnati Bengals are back, and it's time to panic in New York | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Bills suffered a crushing loss to the Bengals on Sunday night. Joe Burrow and company finished with the third-highest team offense grade of the week at 78.7, though Josh Allen and his squad were just one place behind them at 77.3.

Bengals clear rookie WR Charlie Jones for practice return

This move ahead of Week 10 against the Houston Texans opens a 21-day period in which Jones may practice without counting against the 53-man roster. The team can elevate him to the 53 at any point during that three-week stretch.

Prisco's Week 10 NFL picks: Jaguars hand 49ers another loss, Bengals cool off C.J. Stroud, Ravens keep rolling

This is surprisingly a good game with the way these two are playing. We expected that from the Bengals, but the Texans are a surprise team. Both C.J. Stroud and Joe Burrow have been lighting it up. But this is a big challenge for Stroud, who will see a lot of different looks from Lou Anarumo.

NFL playoff predictions: Picking 8 division winners, 6 wild-card teams at midpoint of 2023 season

Why Chad Reuter chose the Ravens: The Ravens are in prime form right now. It's tough to see any AFC North foe overtaking them. Lamar Jackson is playing like the league MVP this season (with the help of rookie receiver Zay Flowers), while Baltimore's defense is clamping down opponents to an NFL-low 124 points (13.8 per game) through nine contests.

Lamar Jackson on Ravens D: 'I believe our defense has no weakness'

"Not trying to toot our own horn, but I believe our defense has no weakness," Jackson said Wednesday when asked how practicing against the Ravens defense makes him better.

Texans HC Demeco Ryans: 23 injured players 'doesn't stop our process' for preparing for Bengals

"It doesn't stop our process," Ryans said Wednesday, via team transcript, when asked about the difficulty of preparing without knowing the status of multiple key players. "We go through the same process, and things happen. That's life.”

Giants to start rookie Tommy DeVito vs. Cowboys; Matt Barkley elevated to backup role

DeVito has already appeared in two games this season, purely out of necessity. Tyrod Taylor's ribs injury and Daniel Jones' neck and knee injuries left DeVito as the only option in each of the past two weeks, forcing him into action with the game already in progress.