Rob Gronkowski says Lamar Jackson is currently better than Joe Burrow

So just a couple days ago, on Up & Adams, we heard Cleveland Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett tells us why he’d take Joe Burrow over Lamar Jackson.

Yesterday, former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was asked the same thing by host Kay Adams. Here’s what he had to say:

Lamar Jackson is currently the better quarterback. He’s throwing the ball better than he ever has, and while he’s sitting in the pocket, he’s leading the NFL with 71.5 completion percentage rate. Just think about that. That’s when he’s in the pocket. And when he’s not in the pocket, he’s running the ball for another 20 yards. Listen to this: the only QB ever that led the NFL in rushing and completion percentage was Steve Young in 1994. So I think Lamar Jackson, if he keeps this pace up right now, he could be the second quarterback ever to do it.

"Lamar Jackson is currently the better quarterback"@RobGronkowski weighed in on the Joe Burrow vs Lamar Jackson debate@heykayadams https://t.co/WUKyk1K6vX pic.twitter.com/dQ4HPUXKxf — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 8, 2023

While Gronk is better known for his fun loving personality, his observation does carry weight, as the future Hall of Fame tight end played 11 seasons with Tom Brady, the NFL great to whom Burrow is most often compared.

Regardless of where you have Burrow on your quarterback ranking, there’s no doubt he’s absolutely on fire right now. And so is Houston Texans rookie sensation CJ Stroud.

This Sunday, we get to see who can keep the heat streak going:

