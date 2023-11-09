Report: Bengals organization has confidence Ja’Marr Chase will play vs. Texans

Ja’Marr Chase suffered a bad fall when going for a deep pass from Joe Burrow against the Buffalo Bills. His status has been in doubt all week, and he didn’t even practice yesterday.

However, a report from All Bengals’ James Rapien reveals that the injury might not be as bad as we all thought. Unfortunately, the same report didn’t contain great news about the Cincinnati Bengals’ other star WR, Tee Higgins, who suffered a hamstring injury in yesterday’s practice.

Here’s what Rapien wrote:

There’s confidence inside the building that Chase will play on Sunday. Higgins’ status is much more in the air, league sources say.

If both Chase and Higgins can’t go, Cincinnati will need to get more production out of Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin, and perhaps even rookies Charlies Jones and Andrei Iosivas.

The good news is that quarterback Joe Burrow is in a groove right now, throwing perhaps the most accurately he ever has. And now we get to see a showdown between him and a rookie QB, CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans, who has been on fire himself. Watch the video preview below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: