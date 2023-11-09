Bengals vs. Texans Injury Report: Tee Higgins and Sam Hubbard DNP

Practice No. 2 is in the books for the Bengals and Houston Texans, though it was more of a walkthrough for Cincinnati without pads.

For the Bengals, Tee Higgins was out Thursday after pulling his hamstring in Wednesday’s practice. He now appears in danger of missing Sunday’s game and possibly next Thursday’s game vs. the Ravens.

Ja’Marr Chase, who got a DNP Wednesday due to a back injury, was present and did some individual work, though it’s hard to put much stock in what he did today since the team went padless. Friday will be very telling for his Week 10 status.

Ja'Marr Chase going through some early drills in practice. Tee Higgins not in uniform. That's the big news from practice today. #Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/ZNRFegwcnF — Philip Lee (@PhilipRLee) November 9, 2023

Sam Hubbard, who is battling an ankle injury, missed his second straight practice. If he is unable to go this Sunday, we may see more of the Bengals’ 2023 first round pick, defensive end Myles Murphy, who flashed during his handful of snaps against the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans got some good news today, but it is hard to imagine not getting good news after 23 players were on the injury report yesterday, and 18 of them were either limited or missed practice.

The third overall pick from this past draft, defensive end Will Anderson Jr., returned in a limited capacity after missing yesterday with a knee injury. However, wide receiver Nico Collins (calf) was a DNP with a calf injury. Running back Dameon Pierce missed practice again.

All in all, the Texans still have 15 players who were either limited or DNP.