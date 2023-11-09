 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ja’Marr Chase shares positive update on back injury

Sounds like Chase plans to play vs. Houston.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Ja’Marr Chase avoided a significant injury scare.

After Chase expressed concern regarding his back injury and missed Wednesday’s practice, the third-year wideout was back on the field Thursday for a light session.

Afterward, Chase expressed optimism that he will play Sunday vs. the Houston Texans. He also said it’s just a bruised back he’s dealing with after undergoing an MRI to confirm there was no structural damage.

That’s huge for the Bengals, as Chase is one of the NFL’s best offensive players, but it also looks like there’s a real chance Tee Higgins is out this week after suffering a hamstring injury during Wednesday’s practice. Losing Higgins and Chase could be devastating for the Bengals offense, even if Joe Burrow is back to his normal self.

This also bodes well for Chase playing in Week 11 when the Bengals have a short turnaround for Thursday Night Football vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

