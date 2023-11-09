Ja’Marr Chase shares positive update on back injury

The Cincinnati Bengals and Ja’Marr Chase avoided a significant injury scare.

After Chase expressed concern regarding his back injury and missed Wednesday’s practice, the third-year wideout was back on the field Thursday for a light session.

Afterward, Chase expressed optimism that he will play Sunday vs. the Houston Texans. He also said it’s just a bruised back he’s dealing with after undergoing an MRI to confirm there was no structural damage.

Ja’Marr Chase said he underwent an MRI on Tuesday and he just has a bruised back. He is gradually feeling less sore and expects to play Sunday vs. Houston. #Bengals — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) November 9, 2023

Ja'Marr Chase says he's been getting hyperbaric chamber treatment, some thing he started last year. Extra oxygen helps relax and healing. pic.twitter.com/caGg7rIPuA — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 9, 2023

That’s huge for the Bengals, as Chase is one of the NFL’s best offensive players, but it also looks like there’s a real chance Tee Higgins is out this week after suffering a hamstring injury during Wednesday’s practice. Losing Higgins and Chase could be devastating for the Bengals offense, even if Joe Burrow is back to his normal self.

This also bodes well for Chase playing in Week 11 when the Bengals have a short turnaround for Thursday Night Football vs. the Baltimore Ravens.