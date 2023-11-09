Tee Higgins expected to miss Sunday’s game vs. Texans

Tee Higgins injured his hamstring in practice on Wednesday, making his status for Week 10 uncertain.

Today, Ian Rapoport reported that Higgins is expected to miss this Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans. He will be week-to-week moving forward.

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who did not practice today after injuring his hamstring in practice yesterday, is expected to miss this Sunday's game vs the #Texans, sources say. He'll be evaluated on a week-to-week basis going forward. pic.twitter.com/LTfChAXOA6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2023

It’s an unfortunate setback for a wide receiver who is having the worst year of his career and has already missed time following a rib injury against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

If Higgins can’t go, it’ll be a blow to a team that might also be missing Ja’Marr Chase due to a back bruise. At the very least, Chase will not be at full strength and might have to limit his snaps.

Will Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals still have enough firepower to withstand a dynamite Houston offense headed by rookie sensation CJ Stroud?

