The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Mess with the Bull, get the Horns

The Cincinnati Bengals are surging, but they’re facing a sneaky good opponent at seemingly an inopportune time. It’s a game sandwiched between two high-profile primetime ones against a team that many have been overlooking since spring.

Additionally, Cincinnati is experiencing a rash of injuries to their wide receiver corps, with their top two guys ailing. They’ll need to overcome them to get the much-needed conference win.

To help us preview the contest, we’ve got Scott Barzilla of SB Nation’s Battle Red Blog to talk about the Texans and what to expect Sunday. Join us at 6:40 p.m. ET on Thursday night, or else catch us on your favorite platform afterward!