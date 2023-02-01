Cam Taylor-Britt speaks on improvement plan for “big” offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals went secondary with their first two picks of the 2022 NFL Draft, clearly hoping for a backup plan in case Jessie Bates were to leave. They also seemingly planned to improve their cornerback depth.

The additions of Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt did both of those for the Bengals. While CTB was expected to play a role this season, the size of that role increased tenfold when the team’s top cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie, suffered a season-ending injury.

Taylor-Britt didn’t see action until Week 7, yet played 100% of the team’s defensive snaps in their last two postseason battles. He finished the season playing all the defensive snaps in seven games, posting a 58.6% completion rate when thrown at.

The future for CTB is bright, and he knows this upcoming offseason is going to be a huge one for his development.

“Change of direction, getting out of my breaks, having good feet on the line. Working on different coverages. I want to keep my eyes where they need to be on certain route combinations,” he said via Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Hobson also noted that CTB plans to do this training in either Atlanta or Dallas. The 23-year-old is from Alabama and spent his college career at Nebraska, so both cities should be relatively close to his family.

Taylor-Britt ended his first season with 55 tackles and six pass deflections in the regular season. He then had the game-sealing interception against the Bills, ending the Buffalo season with the Bengals up 27-10.

At 5-foot-11, CTB has terrific speed and size. He has already proven himself which should bode well for Cincinnati as it enters next season. Expect a solid offseason as the rookie knows what must be done to further improve.