Bengals News (2/10): Willie Anderson remaining in the Hall of Fame convo

Bengals Great Ken Riley Finds A Corner In Canton With Election To Pro Football Hall of Fame

PHOENIX, Ariz. _ Ken Riley II vowed never to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame until his father’s induction. The door opened Thursday night when the Hall announced its 2023 class and the date is set for Aug. 5.

Around the League

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was revealed Thursday night at NFL Honors, three days before Super Bowl LVII. The group includes first-time eligible candidates Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas.

List of 'NFL Honors' award winners from 2022 NFL season

The NFL celebrated another year of excellence around the league on Thursday night at the 12th annual NFL Honors. Here is the complete list of winners announced at Phoenix’s Symphony Hall.

Eagles DE Brandon Graham eyes strip sack of 'GOAT' Mahomes

The Eagles' Brandon Graham is hoping history repeats for himself in Super Bowl LVII with a strip sack of "the GOAT" Patrick Mahomes.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was named the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year at the annual NFL Honors from the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, just days ahead of the Arizona Super Bowl.

Brett Favre sues Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee for defamation

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre filed three defamation lawsuits Thursday against state auditor Shad White as well as sports commentators Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee.