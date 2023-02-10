Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan will not become the new head coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

Per NFL insider Albert Breer, the Colts have eliminated Callahan from contention for the position.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was told he’s been eliminated from the Colts search, per source. @MikeSilver reported (and I’ve confirmed) Giants DC Wink Martindale was told the same.



Callahan also was up for the Cardinals job, is clearly a name to watch for 2024. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 10, 2023

Callahan interviewed with Indianapolis twice for the position as they look to hire an external candidate or keep incumbent Jeff Saturday, who was hired as the interim head coach last season. Callahan was also previously in the running for the Arizona Cardinals job but was scratched off that list earlier this week.

Callahan has been the Bengals’ OC since 2019 when Zac Taylor hired him. He has since been interviewed for three different head coaching positions, all within the last two years. The Denver Broncos had interest last year before hiring Nathaniel Hackett.

Barring any lateral move to become a play-caller for another team, Callahan is expected to return to Cincinnati for a fifth year on the job. Another successful offensive season for the Bengals should result in Callahan getting additional interviews next offseason.